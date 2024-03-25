Ferdinand Names Two Legends That Have Problems With Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand believes that former Arsenal forward, Thierry Henry is having an unresolved fight with Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Recall that Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand played together at Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 before the Portuguese football icon left for Real Madrid for a then-world record transfer fee.

As for Thierry Henry, the French football icon played for Arsenal in the Premier League from 1999 to 2007 which means that he and Ronaldo faced each other in the league for about four years.

Henry moved to FC Barcelona in 2007, two years before Ronaldo moved to the Spanish La Liga.

Ferdinand claimed that Henry has over the years proven that he is not on good terms with Ronaldo as the Frenchman often tries to downplay the abilities of the Portuguese icon.

The former England international also claimed that Brazil football legend, Ronaldo de Lima, doesn’t like Cristiano Ronaldo probably because the Portuguese football icon is also called by the same name.

“There’s beef there somewhere you know. It’s because of the name. I think because of the name as if he says, ‘You took my name,’ so I have a problem with you”, Ferdinand said while speaking on Andreas Poke’s podcast.

He continued: “It’s the same with Thierry [Henry]. Thierry is the same. The way I see Thierry talk about Cristiano, it’s more what he doesn’t say. He doesn’t talk about him with any zest or spark.

“It’s like he’s downplaying Cristiano a lot. There was a clip at Highbury when Henry slaps him on the back of his head or something like that and Cristiano pushes him off.”