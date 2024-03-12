Cristiano Ronaldo Fails In Asian Champions League With Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t help his Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr, to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of the Asian Champions League.

It was a tough night for Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday night as he led Al Nassr to face UAE Pro League club, Al Ain in the quarter-final stage of the Asian Champions League.

Ronaldo who is one of the most successful UEFA Champions League players and had the most records in the competition, missed a sitter in the game that could have given his team an edge.

The former Manchester United striker needed to score the ball from three yards out after Al Ain’s goalkeeper pushed it to him, but the Portuguese managed to hit the ball out of play.

To make matters worse for Al Nassr, their 22-year-old winger, Ayman Yahya, was red-carded in the 98th minute of the game.

In the 118th minute of the encounter, Cristiano Ronaldo had the opportunity to redeem himself after missing a glorious chance. The 39-year-old Portuguese forward scored from the penalty spot to prevent Al Ain from running away with a straight win.

Note that the first leg of the tie ended in a 1-0 home win for Al Ain and the second leg which was played at Al-Awwal Stadium, the home stadium of Al Nassr, ended in a 4-3 win for the home side. Hence, the double-legged affairs ended in a 4-4 aggregate draw.

Following the 120+4 minutes of tense football, the encounter was decided by penalties and it was only Cristiano Ronaldo who converted his spot-kick as Al Nassr crashed out of the Asian Champions League, 3-1 on penalties.