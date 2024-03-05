Erling Haaland Reveals His G.O.A.T. Ahead Of Man City Vs Copenhagen UCL Clash

Manchester City’s prolific striker, Erling Haaland, has named his greatest of all time (GOAT) ahead of his club’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with Copenhagen.

Before the emergence of Erling Haaland in the world of football, there has been an argument over who is the greatest footballer of all time. Whenever this debate comes up, the two major names that often dominate the discussion are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Messi, who are currently in the twilight of their respective football careers, have dominated the world of football concurrently for the past 15 years.

They have both won 12 of the last 14 editions of the most prestigious football award in the world, the Ballon d’Or, with 36-year-old Messi claiming seven out of the 12.

But the most important factor most people are using to refer to Messi as the greatest of all time is the fact that he led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a feat 39-year-old Ronaldo is yet to achieve or might never achieve as a player.

Interestingly, it was the same factor that made Erling Haaland conclude that Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time.

When asked about who is the greatest player of all time during Manchester City Vs Copenhagen’s pre-game press conference earlier today, Haaland said: “Good question! I don’t know. He’s won the World Cup…”

“Messi is the, I think”.

Note that the Champions League round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Copenhagen will kick off at the Etihad Stadium by 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6.

City are going into the game with a 3-1 aggregate lead which means that a draw for the hosts is enough for them to qualify for the quarter-final stage of the campaign.