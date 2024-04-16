Mikel Arteta Chooses His ‘GOAT’ Between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

The manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, has chosen his best footballer of all time, between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The debate over who is the greatest between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to die down in the last ten years. Even though the two players are no longer playing in Europe, the football world is still divided on who is greater than the other.

Recall that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won a total of 13 Ballon d’Ors, five of those Ballon d’Ors were won by Ronaldo, and the remaining 8 were won by Messi, which is currently a record.

The two players have won all the titles available in club football. However, the edge 36-year-old Messi has over 39-year-old Ronaldo is that the Argentine icon has won the World Cup (in 2022), a height the Portuguese hasn’t reached.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta, who started his football career at FC Barcelona just like Messi, stressed that the Inter Miami forward is better than the Al Nassr striker.

The Spanish tactician said, “It’s always been Lionel Messi.

“For my 3 sons, it’s exactly the same. We have been really lucky to have the opportunity to experience the best player of all time. For me, he is the greatest of all time.”