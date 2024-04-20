Mikel Arteta Gives Two Reasons Why Arsenal Lose Games

The manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has revealed two key factors that usually make his team lose games as their beautiful season turned ugly within a month.

Just like last season when everything crumbled for Arsenal in April, Mikel Arteta lost their push to win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this month.

Before April 14, Arsenal were in the driving seat of the Premier League title race though with just a point gap. But after meeting with Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium, the story changed.

They suffered a 2-0 defeat that dropped them to the second spot on the league table, two points below first-placed Manchester City.

Barely three days later, Mikel Arteta led his team to Germany for the return leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Recall that in the first leg of the tie, Bayern Munich came from behind to draw 2-2. In the second leg, a lone goal was all that ended the Gunners’ hope of winning the Champions League for the first time in their history.

At 7:30 p.m. later today, April 20, Mikel Arteta will return to Premier League action against Wolves. Ahead of the game, the Spanish tactician admitted that his team loses games if the opponents are that good or if he fails to make appropriate changes.

“Sometimes it’s the opponent. The opponents play very good and you have to congratulate them”, Arteta told reporters on Friday.

“Sometimes it will be my fault as well, not changing anything or making the right call.”