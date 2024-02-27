Rio Ferdinand Insists Mikel Arteta Will Dump Arsenal For Manchester United

Former England defender, Rio Ferdinand, stressed that the manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta wouldn’t hesitate to leave the club for Manchester United if he has the chance.

Mikel Arteta has been one of the most consistent coaches in the Premier League in the last three seasons even though he didn’t win any title for the club last season.

The fact that he contended with Manchester City for the Premier League title until the last days of the league campaign proved how sound the former Arsenal player is.

So far this season, Arteta has continued to push Arsenal for the Premier League title as they are currently third in the league table, two points below first-placed Liverpool.

Interestingly, Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag, who is believed to have more resources in his disposal, has managed to lead Red Devils to 14 wins, two draws, and 10 defeats.

This abysmal performance has pushed the Red Devils to the 6th spot in the league table with 44 points in 26 games, 16 points away from the first spot.

Due to how Ten Hag has been struggling with Manchester United, most fans of the club want him to exit the club. In line with that, Rio Ferdinand, who made his name at the club as a defender, believes that Mikel Arteta would love to coach the Red Devils should the club desire to bring the Spanish tactician on board.

“Mikel Arteta would leave Arsenal to join Man United, 100 percent,” Ferdinand said while speaking on his Vibe with FIVE podcasts on Monday.

“No one is saying it’s happening but if Man United in a wild dream said, ‘Do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you’ or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich, and he goes there, and then Man United say top of the list is Arteta.

“Arteta is going in and saying to the lads, ‘Listen guys, it’s been emotional but I’ve got to move, I’ve got to go.'”