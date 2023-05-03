Rio Ferdinand Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of Fame

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender who has six Premier League medals, has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame on Wednesday, May 3.

The 44-year-old retired England international played for West Ham and Leeds United before he joined Manchester United where he had the best of his football career.

In 2002, Manchester United broke the Premier League transfer record to bring Rio Ferdinand to Old Trafford as the Red Devils paid a whopping £29.1 million for his services which was a British transfer record deal for a player then.

Ferdinand won the Champions League, multiple Premier League titles, and the Club World Cup while competing for Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford for 12 years.

He was so good that the English charismatic defender made his international debut when he was just 19 years old. He went on to play for the Three Lions of England 81 times before he retired.

Dreams do come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UTLPbZwZBB — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 3, 2023

Ferdinand began his 20-year professional football career with Harry Redknapp’s West Ham. Before making his England debut against Cameroon in 1997, he briefly played on loan at Bournemouth where he made his club debut at age 17.

Ferdinand joined QPR after leaving United in 2014. A year later, the 44-year-old ex-footballer who is now a pundit announced his retirement from football in May 2015 when he was 37 years old.