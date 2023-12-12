Inter Miami Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Reunion

Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami have confirmed that their star player, Lionel Messi will face his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr in February 2024.

Before then, Inter Miami will play another Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal on 29 January. The two games are part of the ongoing Riyadh Season Cup and part of Inter Miami’s preparation for next season.

Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said: “These matches will offer important tests for our team.

“We’re excited for our group to get the chance to go up against teams with as much quality as Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.”

The MLS club’s confirmation of these fixtures is coming about a month after they denied reports that Messi will face Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi, the 36-year-old Argentine icon, and the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo first crossed paths in 2008 when Manchester United upset Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals.

Since then, the two have faced each other 34 times, with 16 victories for Lionel Messi, 10 for 38-year-old Ronaldo, and 9 draws.

Messi has scored 21 goals and contributed 12 assists in those 35 games, whereas the Portuguese legend has scored 20 goals and contributed one assist.

Story continues below advertisement



Hence, it will be interesting to see how the two players will perform when they meet in Saudi Arabia in February.