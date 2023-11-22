Inter Miami Debunk Plans To Play Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami has debunked reports that the club has agreed to play Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr in February 2024.

On Tuesday, November 21, transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Inter Miami, Lionel Messi’s current club, and Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s current club, have agreed to play in the Riyadh Season Cup in Saudi Arabia next year.

Reports also claimed that the MLS side were billed to play against another Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal during their pre-season tour in the country next year.

Hours after the reports went viral, Inter Miami issued a statement to deny that pre-season tour plans had been agreed upon between the American club and Saudi authorities.

A statement from Inter Miami on Tuesday reads: “Earlier today, an announcement was issued stating that Inter Miami CF is scheduled to play in the Riyadh Season Cup. This is inaccurate.

“The release included statements attributed to team owner Jorge Mas. Mas has made no comments, publicly or privately, about the pre-season tour.

“Since day one, Inter Miami has set out to be a global brand. To this end, we have been in conversations to determine our 2024 pre-season schedule.

“We look forward to showcasing our players on Inter Miami’s first international tour, which will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Inter Miami are now a sought-after team for international club competitions after Ballon d’Or winner Messi joined the US team in July and ignited a championship run in the Leagues Cup against US and Mexican clubs.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, the MLS side had to cancel their scheduled tour of China due to “unforeseen circumstances”.