Lionel Messi Ruled Out Of Argentina Friendlies

It has been confirmed that Lionel Messi will not be able to participate in Argentina’s upcoming friendly matches in the United States.

Naija News reports that the Argentina Football Association officially announced this development on Monday, Mach 18.

The Inter Miami superstar was set to represent the world champions in matches against El Salvador in Philadelphia on Friday and Costa Rica in Los Angeles on March 26.

Unfortunately, the 36-year-old Argentine captain has not fully recuperated from a hamstring injury sustained during Miami’s 3-1 triumph over Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup last week.

Messi, who was substituted just after half-time in the win over Nashville, missed Miami’s win over D.C. United in Washington on Saturday.

“The captain of Argentina, Lionel Messi, will not be able to be in the squad for the friendlies in USA due to a minor injury to the hamstring of his right leg suffered in his team’s match against Nashville SC,” the Argentine federation announced via its official X handle on Monday.

Following Miami’s victory over Washington, coach Gerardo Martino suggested that Messi could potentially sit out the upcoming March internationals in order to prioritize his fitness for the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals next month.

“It is clear that with him there is an objective that he can play in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. We’re not going to take any risks,” Martino said.