Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Reveals His “Superhero”

Real Madrid forward, Rodrygo, has described Al Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, as a Superhero while stressing that the 39-year-old Portuguese forward is his role model.

Rodrygo has often shown his love for Ronaldo as he has been celebrating his goals by imitating the celebration style of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

On July 1, 2019, the 23-year-old Brazilian right-winger finally had the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Ronaldo, who joined Real Madrid from Brazilian club, Santos, for a transfer fee worth €45 million.

Recall that Ronaldo took his football career to the next level when he left Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009. He left the club in 2018 for Juventus after becoming the club’s all-time highest goalscorer, winning four UEFA Champions League and four Ballon d’Or at the club.

Hence, most of the current youngsters at the club, including Rodrygo and his countryman, Vinicius Junior, see the 39-year-old Portugal international as their role model.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is my role model. He is like a superhero,” Rodrygo said (via Madrid Xtra on X).

“I have always followed him since I was little.

“He was the player I admired the most. I don’t know him personally that much but I saw him once and I was able to take a picture with him.”

Note that Rodrygo has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 37 games in all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season.