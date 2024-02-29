Cristiano Ronaldo Banned, Fined, In Saudi Arabia Over Immoral Celebration

Saudi Pro League has suspended Al Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo for inappropriate celebration during a league game against Al Shabab on Sunday, February 25.

During the league game between Al Nassr and Al Shabab at the Al Shabab FC Stadium, the fans of the home side chanted the name of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career rival, Lionel Messi severally to irritate the Portuguese star.

The 39-year-old Portuguese football icon had to deal with the chant until the 21st minute when he scored the match opener from the penalty spot.

While celebrating the goal, Cristiano Ronaldo used his hands to make a cup shape around his ears before he made a gesture in the direction of his crotch towards the home fans.

Al Nassr went on to win the game 3-2 thanks to two second-half goals from Anderson Talisca for Ronaldo’s team. But the Portuguese icon wasn’t let loose over his inappropriate celebration which was deemed immoral by most critics in the country.

In his reaction to the celebration which was deemed “immoral” by the highly conservative country, Ronaldo stressed that the celebration wasn’t shameful.

“I respect all clubs. And the joy after the game expresses strength and victory, and it is not shameful. We are used to it in Europe”, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner said.

Despite his explanation, the Saudi Pro League went on to slam a one-match ban and a 10,000 Riyals fine on Ronaldo through the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the league.

This means that the former Manchester United player will be absent when Al Nassr takes on Al-Hazm at 6 p.m. today, February 29.

Note that Ronaldo has scored 34 goals in 25 games in all competitions so far this season. His effort has helped Al Nassr to remain second on the league table with 52 points in 21 games, 7 points below first-place, Al-Hilal.