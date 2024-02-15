Jose Mourinho Says Cristiano Ronaldo Is ‘Uncoachable’

Former Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan manager, Jose Mourinho has noted Cristiano Ronaldo is uncoachable.

Aside from originating from the same country, Portugal, Jose Mourinho, and Cristiano Ronaldo worked together at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013.

During that period, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 168 goals in 164 appearances, providing 46 assists.

Ronaldo’s goals and assists helped Jose Mourinho to win one Spanish La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de España.

In an interview with former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand for Football.com, Mourinho described how hungry Ronaldo used to be under his watch in terms of his love for scoring goals.

Mourinho who is currently without a job after being sacked by Roma earlier this season, said the 39-year-old Al Nassr striker just needs the right environment to strive not coaching.

The 61-year-old Portuguese tactician said: “You have guys like Cristiano, where you are playing against Levante and you are winning five-nil and you tell the guy to relax and take a rest. ‘No, no, no, I can score one more goal!’

“When you have guys like this, you know the boat is in the water and you just let the boat go and in the end, you enjoy the fight.

“I think you don’t coach [him]. You don’t teach much, it’s about being happy and it’s about creating an environment from the tactical point of view, from the ideas of football, where the player can show.”