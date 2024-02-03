Eden Hazard Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Not Better Than Him, Calls Messi GOAT

Former Chelsea winger, Eden Hazard has insisted that he is better than Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of football abilities.

Eden Hazard was seen as the best thing that happened to football after Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar during his time at Chelsea between 2012 and 2019.

During that period, he helped Chelsea to win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup title, and two Europa League titles.

Then, he was so good that he won five Chelsea Player of the Year and one Premier League Player of the Season awards.

Eden Hazard felt he had conquered the Premier League and wanted a bigger challenge as Real Madrid were looking for who will replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the club after leaving for Juventus in 2018.

Hence, Real Madrid broke their then transfer record as they paid €100 million for his services and gave him a contract that ought to expire on June 30, 2024.

Unfortunately, injuries and decline in forms forced him to spend most of his time at Real Madrid on the bench despite earning around £400,000 per week.

Due to his fitness and lack of form at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard agreed to terminate his contract with the Spanish giants in October 2023 at 32 years old.

He retired before 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and 36-year-old Lionel Messi who have been making waves in the game long before he started making waves at Chelsea.

While admitting that Ronaldo is a bigger personality in football, Hazard stressed that he was better than the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in terms of “football” sense.

Hazard went further to declare that Lionel Messi remains the Greatest Player Of All Time (GOAT), ahead of Ronaldo.

“Individually, Messi is perhaps the only one. I loved watching the Barcelona player, less so at the end, but he is the greatest in history”, Eden Hazard told L’Equipe.

“It is impossible to take the ball away from him. Cristiano is a bigger player than me but, in terms of pure football, I honestly don’t think so. Neymar, maybe. After that, he’s no better than me.”