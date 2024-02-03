Xavi Hernandez Accuses Real Madrid Of Influencing Referees

The manager of FC Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez has accused his team’s major rivals, Real Madrid of using their TV channel to “conditioning” referees in Spain.

This is not the first time Xavi has accused Real Madrid of influencing referees. He made a similar accusation when he was a player at Barca, claiming that his club couldn’t compete with Madrid because they were being favoured by La Liga referees.

Xavi has continued in that trend ahead of the club’s La Liga game against Alavés which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. later today, February 3.

Amidst FC Barcelona’s Caso Negreira scandal in which the club was indicted of paying referees for favours, coach Xavi insists that Real Madrid are the side influencing referees.

He added that the Caso Negreira scandal has also affected how referees treat FC Barcelona during games in recent times.

“I already said that I don’t like that they [Madrid] condition the referees, but they continue to do it every week. The referees are going to whistle- conditioned”, Xavi said.

“The ‘Negreira case’ hasn’t helped us either, but that’s what we have to compete with.

“I agree one hundred percent with the president’s words. It’s a reality and we can’t deceive Barcelona fans.”

Xavi Hernandez who has announced his plans to exit FC Barcelona at the end of this season, has led the club to 14 wins, 5 draws, and three defeats in 22 league games. This performance has pushed Barca to the 4th spot with 47 points, 10 points below first-placed Real Madrid.