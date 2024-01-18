Coach Xavi Lists Conditions That Will Force Him To Leave Barcelona

FC Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has insisted that he loves the club and can only leave the Spanish giants if he is no longer wanted.

Xavi played for FC Barcelona from 1998 to 2015 scoring 85 goals in 767 appearances though he played majorly as a midfielder.

The Spanish tactician returned to the club as a coach during the 2021-2022 season and helped them to win the La Liga title in his first full season in charge of the club (2022-2023 season).

Aside from his success in the league, he has been struggling to return the club to their domineering position in European competitions.

However, so far in the 2023-2024 season, Xavi has been able to stabilize the team’s performance in the Champions League as they finished top of their group.

However, they have been unstable in the league where they are currently sitting 4th with 41 points in 19 games so far this season. They recently lost the Supercopa de España final 4-1 to Real Madrid.

Amidst such setbacks, there are speculations that some Barca players are no longer backing the former Spain international.

But ahead of Barca’s Copa del Rey match against Unionistas at 7:30 p.m. later tonight, Xavi said: “I love this club. I’m here to bring something to it. If I don’t do it, I’ll go home.

“If I hadn’t won La Liga last year I wouldn’t be here.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added: “The day my players no longer follow me, I’ll pack my bags and leave. When someone tells me there’s a problem, I’ll leave.”