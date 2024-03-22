Nigeria Wins Four Gold Medals At the 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup

It was a good day for the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation as the country’s contingents at the ongoing Para Powerlifting World Cup in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, won four gold medals in two days.

The gold rush for the Nigerian para-powerlifters started on Wednesday, March 20. On the following day, the Nigerian para-athletes added two more to make it four golds in two days.

Nigeria landed its first gold at the tournament in the -50kg category thanks to the outstanding show of power and determination of Bose Bejide.

Afterwards, Esther Nworgu, who won silver at the 2023 Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai, won the second gold for Nigeria. She shone her light in the -41kg category and won the gold medal amidst stiff contention.

After the Nigerian women’s para-athletes dominated the game on Wednesday, the men’s team continued on that path on Thursday, March 21.

On the said day, Thomas Kure who was unstoppable in the -65kg weight class ended the day with gold which was Nigeria’s third in the competition.

While in the -54kg category, Roland Ezuruike proved to be unstoppable and his technical skills helped him to win Nigeria’s fourth gold medal at the tournament.

Nigeria still have opportunities to win more gold in the six-day tournament. Onyinyechi Mark (women’s -61kg), Kafila Almaruf (women’s -73kg), Folashade Oluwafemiayo (women’s -86kg), Bose Omolayo (women’s -79kg) and Loveline Obiji (women’s -86kg), are Nigeria’s gold medals hopefuls at the tournament.