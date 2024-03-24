Seven Nigerian Para Powerlifters Win Gold At 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup

Nigerian para powerlifters have increased their gold medals at the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from four gold medals to seven.

Recall that two Nigerian para powerlifters won two gold medals on Wednesday and Thursday. On Saturday, two other para powerlifters won two more gold medals.

Afterward, Nigeria’s total gold medals at the tournament increased to seven as the para-athletes won three more gold medals.

In the women’s -50kg category, Bose Bejide shone for Nigeria as she began the gold rain on Wednesday. Following her success, Esther Nworgu made a name for herself in the women’s -41kg category.

Nworgu’s gold-winning performance at the Para powerlifting World Cup in Egypt is an upgrade to the silver she won at the 2023 edition of the tournament in Dubai.

On Thursday, Thomas Kure won gold in the men’s -65kg weight class. Roland Ezuruike followed in his footsteps by winning gold in the men’s -54kg category.

On Saturday, it was the turn of Paul

Gift Mark to bring honour to Nigeria as she won gold in women’s -61kg weight class.

The Team Nigeria captain, Folashade Oluwafemiayo won gold in the -86kg weight class, and fellow Paralympic medallist Bose Omolayo won gold in the women’s -79kg weight class.

All the aforementioned Nigerian para-athletes have qualified for the 2024 summer Para Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Onyinyechi Mark (women’s -61kg) and Kafila Almaruf (women’s -73kg) have the chance of adding to Nigeria’s gold medals tally before the tournament ends on March 25, 2024.