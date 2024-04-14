Iran Vs Israel: Egypt Calls On All Parties To Exercise ‘Utmost Restraint’

Advertisement

Egypt has issued a plea for “utmost restraint” from Iran and Israel amidst escalating tensions following Iran’s confirmation of a drone attack on Israeli territory.

This appeal aims to prevent further instability and tension in a region already fraught with conflict.

The call for calm came shortly after the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran declared on Saturday night that it had launched several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) towards Israel.

In a post on X, Egypt’s foreign ministry said, “Egypt considers that the dangerous escalation that the Iranian and Israeli arena is currently witnessing is nothing but a direct result of what Egypt has repeatedly warned about.

“Egypt stresses that it is in constant contact with all concerned parties to try and contain the situation, stop the escalation and spare the region the risk of sliding into a dangerous turn of instability and threat to the interests of its people.”