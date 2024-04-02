Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Sworn In As Egypt’s President For The Third Term

Advertisement

Egypt’s President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, took his oath before parliament on Tuesday for his third term as the leader of the most populous country in the Arab world, Naija News reports.

Sisi, who has been in power for a decade, secured his position until 2030 after winning the December election with an overwhelming 89.6 per cent of the vote against three lesser-known candidates.

This six-year term is expected to be his final one unless he successfully passes a constitutional amendment to extend his rule.

Local media reported that the swearing-in ceremony also marked the official opening of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, situated in the desert to the east of Cairo.

Sisi came to power following widespread protests against Islamist president Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted in 2013. He was elected president in 2014 and 2018 with approximately 97 percent of the vote.

Over the past two years, his administration has grappled with the repercussions of a severe economic crisis, which resulted in a significant devaluation of the currency and a record-high inflation rate of 40 percent last year.

However, in the first quarter of 2024, Egypt received more than $50 billion in loans and investment agreements, which the government believes will alleviate the acute shortage of foreign currency and rejuvenate the economy.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to embark on a diplomatic visit to Dakar, Senegal, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to partake in the inauguration ceremony of Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Faye.

Naija News reports that the visit, announced by the Presidency and detailed in a statement from Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, marks President Tinubu’s first official visit to Senegal since his inauguration and underscores the significance of Nigeria-Senegal relations.

The statement, titled ‘President Tinubu to attend the inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Faye,’ highlights President Tinubu’s role as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and his participation in the event as a gesture of goodwill towards fostering regional unity and cooperation.

Ngelale said, “He will join other regional leaders on Tuesday to witness the inauguration at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre.”

President Tinubu will be accompanied on this trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior government officials, signifying the trip’s diplomatic importance.

Following the inauguration, President Tinubu is scheduled to return to Nigeria.

This trip to Senegal represents President Tinubu’s fifth visit to an African country since taking office 10 months ago and adds to his extensive itinerary of foreign visits, which includes 17 destinations so far.

This visit is anticipated to further strengthen the bonds between Nigeria and Senegal and enhance collaborative efforts within the West African region.