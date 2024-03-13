All African Games: Egypt, Nigeria Continue To Battle For First Spot

As of Wednesday morning, March 13, 2024, Nigerian athletes have won the second-highest number of medals in the ongoing 2024 All-African Games in Ghana.

The Nigerian team are still second to the clear 2024 All African Games table toppers, Egypt who seem set to be the overall winner of the sports festival which started in Accra, Ghana, in the first week of March 2024.

At the time of writing this report, the athletes from the North African country have won an unprecedented 53 gold medals, 21 silver, and 20 bronze medals.

These medals are expected to increase as the Egyptians are still very much involved in a series of events at the African Games which will end on March 23, 2024.

On the other hand, Team Nigeria who finished second overall four years ago in Morocco, are still sitting comfortably in second place in this ongoing edition of the African Games.

Nigerian athletes have recorded 22 gold medals, 10 silver, and 16 bronze medals so far at the sports festival. This means that Team Nigeria must win at least an additional 32 gold medals before they can get close to Egypt in terms of total number of gold medals won at the tournament.

Other countries who are currently in the top five of the medals table at the African Games are: Algeria, South Africa, and Tunisia.