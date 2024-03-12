2024 All African Games Medals Table: Egypt, Nigeria Top (See Top 20)

Athletes from Nigeria and Egypt have won more medals than athletes from other countries so far in the ongoing 2024 All-African Games in Ghana. Hence, the two power-houses are currently topping the medals table.

Egypt are the number one ranked side on the medals table as of Tuesday morning, March 12, thanks to their outstanding run in most of the major events at the 2023 All-African Games.

So far at the 2024 All African Games, Egypt have recorded 48 gold medals, 19 silvers, and 18 bronze medals which means they currently have a total of 85 medals.

Nigeria are currently miles behind in second place with just 16 gold medals, 10 silvers, and 15 bronze medals, which means they currently have a total of 41 medals.

Below are the top 20 countries in the 2024 All African Games medals table as of Tuesday morning, March 12:

1: Egypt – 85 medals (48 golds)

2. Nigeria – 41 medals (16 golds)

3. Algeria – 55 medals (15 golds)

4. South Africa – 50 medals (12 golds)

5. Mauritius – 7 medals (3 golds)

6. Madagascar – 11 medals (3 golds)

7. Tunisia – 27 medals (2 golds)

8. Morocco – 13 medals (2 golds)

9. Uganda – 7 medals (1 gold)

10. Ghana – 5 medals (1 gold)

11. Namibia – 5 medals (1 gold)

12. Zimbabwe – 1 medal (1 gold)

13. Libya – 4 medals (4 silvers)

14. Senegal – 11 medals (3 silvers)

15. Cameroon – 5 medals (2 silvers)

16. Ivory Coast – 2 medals (2 silvers)

17. Angola – 4 medals (1 silver)

18. Republic of the Congo – 4 medals (4 bronze)

19. The Democratic Republic of the Congo – 4 medals (4 bronzes)

20. Burkina Faso – 3 medals (3 bronzes.