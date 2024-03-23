All African Games: Nigeria Finishes Second On Medals Table (See Top 5)

Advertisement

The Nigerian contingent to the 13th All African Games held in Ghana, finished second on the overall medals table at the end of the tournament.

Naija News reports Team Nigeria finished with a total of 47 gold, 33 silver and 40 bronze medals across 25 sports at the competition.

The Nigerian team won its highest medal haul in weightlifting, winning 32 medals—16 gold, 10 silver, and six bronze.

Athletics was Nigeria’s second most productive sport at the Games, with 22 medals won.

Advertisement

Nigeria got 11 medals from wrestling, 8 gold medals in a day in boxing, while arm wrestling also produced 13 medals.

Despite Nigeria’s impressive outing at the tournament, it was Egypt who finished tops on the medals table with 189 medals, comprising 101 gold, 46 silver and 42 bronze.

South Africa placed third on the medals table with 106 medals — 32 gold, 32 silver and 42 bronze medals.

Advertisement

Algeria finished third with 29 gold, 38 silver and 47 bronze medals, while Tunisia completed the top five.

The next edition of the African Games will be held in Cairo, Egypt, in 2027.

Nigeria Wins Four Gold Medals At the 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup

It was a good day for the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation as the country’s contingents at the ongoing Para Powerlifting World Cup in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, won four gold medals in two days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gold rush for the Nigerian para-powerlifters started on Wednesday, March 20. On the following day, the Nigerian para-athletes added two more to make it four golds in two days.

Nigeria landed its first gold at the tournament in the -50kg category thanks to the outstanding show of power and determination of Bose Bejide.

Afterwards, Esther Nworgu, who won silver at the 2023 Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai, won the second gold for Nigeria. She shone her light in the -41kg category and won the gold medal amidst stiff contention.