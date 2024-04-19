‘As We Are Today In Nigeria, We Are A Disgrace To The Whole World’ – T.Y Danjuma

Former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, has described Nigeria as a disgrace and laughing stock to the entire world.

The elder statesman submitted that to change the narrative, Nigeria must end the senseless killings, kidnappings and other criminal activities prevalent in its everyday life.

He made the submission on Friday in Nwonyo village in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State during his speech as the Chairman of the annual Nwonyo Fishing and Cultural Festival.

According to him, no sane foreigner would observe all that is going on in Nigeria at the moment and want to visit the country.

Danjuma, therefore, urged Nigerians to fight insecurity, give peace a chance and learn to live together in harmony.

In his words, “The festival stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Taraba State that we cherish and celebrate with great pride. It showcases our cultural values and serves as symbol of our unity. Let us take a moment to reflect on the significance of the occasion. It is a symbol of resilience a d determination of our people in the face of daunting challenges.

“Let us renew our commitment to promoting peace, harmony and celebrate the bonds that unite us as one family. May this occasion be a reminder of who we are and the strength that lies in our unity.

“We must put our own house in order and have peace in our state and throughout the country if we want this to be truly an international festival. There is no sane foreigner who will come to celebrate with us if we continue to disgrace ourselves as we do.

“As we are today in Nigeria, we are a disgrace to the whole world. The whole country is a war front of our people killing our people. We are a laughing stock to the rear of the whole world. We must put our house in order. We must make our roads safe and stop kidnapping people. We must learn to live together as a country and as a people.”