Tinubu Heads To Senegal For Faye’s Inauguration Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu is set to embark on a diplomatic visit to Dakar, Senegal, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to partake in the inauguration ceremony of Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Faye.

Naija News reports that the visit, announced by the Presidency and detailed in a statement from Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, marks President Tinubu’s first official visit to Senegal since his inauguration and underscores the significance of Nigeria-Senegal relations.

The statement, titled ‘President Tinubu to attend the inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Faye,’ highlights President Tinubu’s role as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and his participation in the event as a gesture of goodwill towards fostering regional unity and cooperation.

Ngelale said, “He will join other regional leaders on Tuesday to witness the inauguration at Diamniadio Exhibition Centre.”

President Tinubu will be accompanied on this trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior government officials, signifying the trip’s diplomatic importance.

Following the inauguration, President Tinubu is scheduled to return to Nigeria.

This trip to Senegal represents President Tinubu’s fifth visit to an African country since taking office 10 months ago and adds to his extensive itinerary of foreign visits, which includes 17 destinations so far.

This visit is anticipated to further strengthen the bonds between Nigeria and Senegal and enhance collaborative efforts within the West African region.