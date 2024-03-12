AFN Names Tobi Amusan, 49 Others For 2024 All African Games

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) will travel to Accra, Ghana, with 50 athletes for the ongoing 13th edition of the 2024 All African Games in Ghana.

According to a statement from the federation, 100m hurdles record holders Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, and Ruth Usoro are included in the list as they are Nigeria’s medal hopefuls at the 2024 All-African Games.

Reigning national champions in the 100m and 200m for men Okon Israel and Consider Ekanem also made the list alongside Tokyo 2020 Olympics 100m finalist Enoch Adegoke.

Olajide Olayinka, Blessing Ogundiran, Justina Eyakpobeyan, Abinusawa Moforehan, Onyebuchi Chisom, and Amusan will represent Nigeria in the women’s 200m and 4x100m.

Itshekiri Usheoritse, Seye Ogunlewe, Alaba Akintola, and Adekalu Fakorede will feature in the men’s 100m, 400m, 800m and 4x400m.

Patience Okon-George, Esther Joseph, Brittany Ogunmokun, Okon Esther, Yetunde Saibu, and Omolara Ogunmakinju will feature in the All African Games women’s 400m and 4x400m.

Dubem Nwachukwu, Ojeli Ifeanyi, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Chidi Okezie, Sikiru Adeyemi, Nathaniel Samson and Daniel Atinaya will represent Nigeria in the men’s 400m and 4x400m.

Hamid Sambo and Musa Wisdom will battle it out in the 1,500m and 110m hurdles, respectively, while Ibadan Ebose will feature in the 800m.

Amusan will also feature in the 100m hurdles alongside Faith Osamuyi and Stella Ayanleke. Comfort Anietie and Ronke Akanbi will represent Nigeria in the 800m and 1500m.

Akanbi and Ewa Peace will feature in the 3,000m steeplechase and high jump events, while Brume, Ruth Usoro, and Pristina Ochonogor will feature in the long jump. Usoro is expected to compete in the triple jump event.

Chioma Onyekwere, Ashley Anumba, and Obiageri Pamela will feature in the discus throw, while Sade Olatoye will battle in the shot put.

Kemi Petersen will feature in the heptathlon event, while Victoria Kparika will feature in the javelin event at the All-African Games.