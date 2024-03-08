2024 All African Games: Uganda Coach Reveals How His Team Defeated Nigeria

Uganda under-20 head coach, Morley Ochama has hailed his technical crew after he and his team stunned the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in the opening game of the All African Games in Accra, Ghana.

On Thursday night, March 7, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria faced Uganda in their opening Group B game. They were expected to beat Uganda, which they knocked out of the Under-20 World Cup qualifiers a couple of months ago.

Interestingly, the table turned for the Ugandans as they defeated the Flying Eagles, who were finalists in the last edition of the All African Games in Morocco.

After the 2-1 win over Nigeria, coach Morley Ochama said his team overcame the Flying Eagles due to superior technical input.

He noted that the Hippos put in their best in the game, and their performance earned them the victory.

”I thank the technical team and players for the input. Playing against a superpower of football in Nigeria is never easy but we managed to show them what we can,” the Ugandan coach told reporters in Accra.

He added, “We got the tactics right. After a slow start, the players lifted themselves. We gave our best in this match and won the game.”

With the 2-1 defeat at the hands of lowly rated Uganda, the Flying Eagles are now condemned to beat South Sudan in their group-stage game on Monday.

Uganda’s next game is against Senegal also on Monday as the contest for the gold medal in men’s football at the 13th edition of the All-African Games becomes more intense.