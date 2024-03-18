Falconets Of Nigeria Coach Insists He Is In Ghana For African Games’ Gold Medal

The head coach of Falconets, Chris Danjuma, believes Ugandan women are not enough to stop Nigeria from winning gold in the All-African Games.

The Falconets are currently in the semi-final stage of the football event at the ongoing All-African Games in Ghana.

They will face Uganda later tonight, March 18, to compete for a spot in the tournament’s final. The game is scheduled to take place at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Unlike the Flying Eagles of Nigeria, who recorded two defeats and one win, which knocked them out of the All African Games in the group stage, the Falconets have been unbeaten at the event.

They made it to the semi-final stage of the event without recording any defeat, trashing Morocco and Senegal en route to the semi-final stage.

Tonight, the Nigerian women have the chance to redeem the pride of Nigerian football at the African Games by beating Uganda, whose men’s team defeated Flying Eagles on the group stage.

“My expectation here is that we came with the mentality of champions and we want to go to the World Cup as champions in Africa and the only way to become champions is to make sure we take every match as a final,” Danjuma told reporters in Ghana ahead of the game.

Note that if they scale through Uganda, the Falconets will face either the hosts, Ghana, or Senegal, in the final of the event.