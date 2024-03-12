2024 African Games: Senegal, Nigeria Coaches React After Super Falconets’ Big Win

Super Falconets of Nigeria head coach, Chris Danjuma, has expressed delight after his team humiliated Senegal in their second game at the ongoing 2024 All African Games.

The Super Falconets have their eyes set on the gold medal as their emphatic victory over Senegal booked them a place in the semi-final stage.

After beating Morocco 2-0 in their opening game at the tournament, they needed a win to guarantee themselves a place in the next round and they got it in style.

During their second game at the tournament which was against Senegal, Loveth Edeh scored the match opener in the 13th minute.

Motunrayo Ezekiel, Aisha Kales (own goal), and Chioma Olise sealed the 4-0 win over the Senegalese Under-20 women’s team.

The win leaves Nigerian women at the top of Group B and qualifies them to the next round automatically.

“Our mentality coming into this game was to improve on the Morocco game by three times. We needed to keep going till it was beyond their reach,” Chris Danjuma told CAFonline.

The Super Falconets will now play the second-placed team in Group A in the semi-final stage of the event.

Meanwhile, Senegal’s head coach, Mbayang Thiam has argued that her side had a great game against the Nigerian women and didn’t deserve such an emphatic defeat.

“We didn’t see this heavy defeat coming. The results don’t reflect the game,” Thiam said according to CAFonline.

Senegal still stand a chance of qualifying for the next round of the competition but they must beat Morocco on Friday to achieve that.