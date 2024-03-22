NFF Urges Falconets To Move On After Losing All African Games To Ghana

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Ibrahim Gusau, has urged the Falconets to move on from their defeat to Black Princesses of Ghana in the final of the All African Games football event.

The Falconets who won gold in the 2019 All African Games in Rabat, Morocco, were expected to win it again in the 13th edition of the tournament.

They had a beautiful run from the group stage to the knockout stages. They were so good that they scored eight goals and conceded no goal until in the final.

Unfortunately for them, they met the hosts, Ghana in the final who they were expected to beat to successfully defend their title.

The Nigerian team got the opening goal in the first half through the boots of Loveth Edeh.

But coach Chris Danjuma and his ladies lost the slim lead as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of their West African rivals.

“You played well and showed good skills and teamwork to the final, but your best was not good enough to retain the gold medal. There is no need and there will never be any gain in crying over spilled milk. The onus is now on you and the coaches to focus on the FIFA World Cup finals coming up later this year,” Gusau told thenff.com.

“In truth, the NFF and Nigerians expected you to retain the gold medal, having scored eight goals and conceded none until the final match.

“That is gone now and the World Cup beckons. Your collective objective should be to win the World Cup trophy for the first time. The NFF will give you all the support to prepare adequately and face the world’s best in Colombia.”