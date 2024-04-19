2024 Federation Cup: Key Fixtures To Watch Out For In Men’s Round 64

The Nigerian FA has completed the Federation Cup round 64 draw and the draw produced some mouth-watering fixtures to watch out for in 2024.

The 2024 Federation Cup draw took place at the Nigeria Football Federation secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, April 18.

Arguably, the biggest fixture in the Federation Cup round 64 is the game between last season’s runners-up Enugu Rangers, and fellow Nigeria Premier Football League giants Kano Pillars.

The reigning champions of the tournament, Bendel Insurance have been given a relatively less competitive fixture. They will commence their title defense against Ogun State-based Nigeria National League side, Stormers FC.

The reigning NPFL champions, Enyimba of Aba will commence their Federation Cup campaign against Warinje FC of Bauchi.

National League League side, Solution FC of Anambra have paired to take on Oyo state-based NPFL club, Shooting Stars.

Other key fixtures in the Federation Cup round of 64 include Akwa United Vs Cynosure FC of Abakaliki, Sunshine Stars Vs Jedo Academy of Sokoto, Plateau United Vs Ekiti United, and Abia Warriors Vs Ilaji FC of Oyo state.

Also, the games featuring Ogun State winners, Beyond Limits, against National League One side Hammola FC will be interesting to watch, just like the game between Lagos State champions Ikorodu City and Green Berets of Kaduna.

Note that the NFF are yet to announce the dates and venues for the men’s round 64 matches and the women’s round 32 games.