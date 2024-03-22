Ghana Has Opportunity To Beat Nigeria Twice In Two Days After Beating Falconets

Ghana women’s under-20 team stopped the Nigerian team from winning the football event at the All African Games on Thursday, March 21.

Ghana stunned the Falconets in the final of the 2023 All African Games football event on Thursday, March 21, less than a day before the clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana in an international friendly.

Ahead of the final of the football event, the Falconets were expected to record an easy win over the hosts of the tournament who have been struggling in other events at the games.

The projection of football enthusiasts almost came to past at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday night when Loveth Edeh gave Nigeria the lead in the 28th minute following goalkeeper, Afi Amenyeku’s mistake.

Ghana successfully overturned the scoreline with goals from Tracey Twum and Mukarama Abdulai as they won the final with a 2-1 scoreline.

After the win, the head coach of the Black Princesses, Yussif Basigi hailed his team for the incredible comeback against Nigeria.

“I’m so proud of this team. We never stopped believing even when we went behind,” Basigi said according to CAFonline.

“To win a final like this in front of our home fans is an incredible feeling. These girls are champions in every sense.”

Ghana senior men’s team will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly at 5 p.m. later today. If the Black Stars manage to win the game, that will make it a second victory for a Ghanaian team against a Nigerian team within two days.