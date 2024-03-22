Ghana Coach, Otto Addo Says Black Stars Know How To Beat Super Eagles

Black Stars of Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has noted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have proven that they are vulnerable during the 2023 AFCON despite reaching the final of the tournament.

Otto Addo will lead Ghana against the Super Eagles later this evening (5 p.m.) in an international friendly at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Addo led the team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar thanks to their 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles in Abuja. Unfortunately, Ghana did not progress beyond the group stage at the tournament which led to the departure of Addo.

The coach returned to the team after coach Chris Hughton was sacked for failing to lead Ghana beyond the group stage of the 2023 AFCON.

Hence, the Nigeria vs Ghana game is Otto Addo’s first game in charge of the team after the 2023 AFCON and he has told reporters that his team knows how to handle the Eagles.

“We know what we can do and we know how to play against such a team and even though they went to the final, they showed in some matches that they are vulnerable so anything can happen,” he said.

“I am just hoping that we get a good start and we can end this game as the winning team.”

Just like ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Otto Addo has the job of leading the Black Stars of Ghana to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The coach said the game against Nigeria tonight and the friendly clash against Uganda four days later will be used to prepare the team for the qualifiers.

He said, “For me, it’s always the same. Each match has different preferences and different options. But also different hurdles and different solutions and for us it’s always the aim to find the right solutions defensively and offensively.

“So I think Nigeria and Uganda it’s an optimal preparation for the team and I think we can expect the same obstacles, so however the game ends, if we take the right conclusions out of these games then we can prepare ourselves for the upcoming matches against Mali and Central African Republic.”