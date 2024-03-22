Kenneth Omeruo Says Nigeria’s Game Against Ghana Is More Than A Friendly

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has noted that the international friendly game between Nigeria and Ghana is more than just a friendly.

Kenneth Omeruo, who is currently the longest-serving member of the Super Eagles squad that will face the Black Stars of Ghana at 5 p.m. later today, March 22, said he and his teammates are ready for the game.

Omeruo was part of the squad that finished second in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast on February 11, 2024.

Weeks after the tournament, the contract of the team’s coach, Jose Peseiro, expired leaving the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) with no choice but to fall back on the team’s assistant coach, Finidi George.

George’s first two assignments are against Ghana later today, and against Mali on March 26 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Ahead of the games, especially the friendly game against Ghana, Kenneth Omeruo, 30, said: “We have been training and working hard and you know it is not usually a friendly game against Ghana. We are ready to come out to play, working with our new coach (Finidi George) for now, I think he’s been great so we are looking forward to it.

“Training has been great. It’s good to see the boys again after the AFCON and also to see (Wilfred) Ndidi who was missing and the likes of (Fisayo-Dele) Bashiru and other boys who weren’t at the tournament.”