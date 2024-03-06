Ex-Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro Writes Nigerians Days After Expiration Of His Contract

Days after Jose Peseiro took to his X page to announce that his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ended, the Portuguese tactician took to his X page earlier today, to write to Nigerians.

Recall that Jose Peseiro became the head coach of the Super Eagles in 2022 and qualified the country for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with ease.

Peseiro led the country to the tournament which was hosted in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024. Against all the odds, he helped the Super Eagles to the final of the tournament where they lost 2-1 to the hosts.

The Portuguese tactician enjoyed a very warm welcome back to the country and he, alongside his team were celebrated by Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

Weeks after, it was reported that the NFF made an offer to Jose Peseiro but the Portuguese tactician didn’t sign it because he wanted a better pay package. The back and forth lingered on until his contract with the NFF expired on February 29, 2024.

Currently, Jose Peseiro is without a job, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria don’t have a permanent coach as the NFF is reportedly considering other candidates for the job.

Amid that, Jose Peseiro wrote an X page to thank Nigerians, and the press for supporting the national team during his reign.

The Portuguese tactician wrote: “I want to thank all Nigerians and the entire press for the interest, support, and encouragement given to the Super Eagles while I was their coach.

“I would like to ask all of you to always support your players. These athletes give their all for the Super Eagles, taking pride in representing their country. The players make sacrifices to bring you joy.

“The Super Eagles deserve all your support, which will be very important for the great challenges that lie ahead.”

Note that the Super Eagles will be in action in June as they are expected to take on South Africa and the Benin Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.