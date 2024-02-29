‘NFF Offers Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro Contract Worth $50,000 Per Month’

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly prepared a contract for the out-of-contract Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Jose Peseiro.

Reports claimed that the new contract the NFF has reportedly prepared for Jose Peseiro will earn the Portuguese tactician a whopping $50,000 per month which is said to be the same salary he was being paid based on his previous contract.

Recall that the 63-year-old Portuguese tactician became the coach of the Super Eagles on May 15, 2022. He inherited a team that failed to go beyond the 2021 AFCON round of 16 and also failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese tactician managed to build a team that qualified for the 2023 AFCON with ease and also took them to the final of the tournament which they lost 2-1 to the hosts, Ivory Coast.

Ahead of the tournament, reports claimed that his contract would expire after the tournament, and the NFF reportedly gave him the condition that he can only be offered a new contract if he led the Super Eagles to the 2023 AFCON semi-final.

Fortunately for the Portuguese tactician, he achieved the target and even exceeded it. But since the tournament ended on February 11, 2024, the NFF has been dragging the contract process, according to reports.

A report by Daily Post featured a quote from a source who spoke to ScoreNigeria claiming that the NFF has done its part over the new deal, and it is now left for Jose Peseiro to do his part by accepting the offer from the NFF.

“He has been offered by the NFF the same $50,000 monthly salary because that is what they can afford,” the source said.

“The ball is now in the court of the coach to accept this or reject it.”