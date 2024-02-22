William Troost-Ekong Tells NFF Why Jose Peseiro Deserves New Contract

Super Eagles assistant captain, William Troost-Ekong, has argued that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should extend the contract of the team’s coach, Jose Peseiro, because he has given the team a new identity.

William Troost-Ekong was arguably the best player in the Super Eagles squad during the 2023 AFCON because coach Jose Peseiro’s style of play relied more on the power of the team’s defense than on attack.

Before now, the Super Eagles were known to be an attacking side and a side that prefers to play free-flowing football.

However, in the 2023 AFCON, coach Jose Peseiro made the team play more defensively, though they had a prolific goalscorer like Victor Osimhen in attack and pacing wingers like Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze during the tournament.

The defensive style helped the Super Eagles reach the finals of the tournament but exposed them against Ivory Coast, who won the tournament by beating Nigeria 2-1 with ease.

In an interview with CNN, William Troost-Ekong admitted that the defensive style led to their defeat in the final but praised coach Jose Peseiro for giving the team a new identity.

“I do back him (Peseiro) 100 percent, he gave us an identity at the AFCON,” Troost-Ekong said.

“Before the tournament, we had no playing style or what we wanted to do. However, it might be our weakness in the final, but it was our strength throughout the tournament.

“I think we have to give him a massive compliment for getting the team going after some difficult years, so he also has to come out with some credit. I think he too would have wanted to be standing here with a winners medal instead.”

Coach Jose Peseiro is currently out of contract, but the NFF is still considering extending his stay with the Super Eagles.