BREAKING: Jose Peseiro Officially Resigns As Super Eagles Coach

Portuguese football manager, Jose Peseiro, has announced his departure as the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Peseiro announced this in a terse message shared on his official X handle Friday.

“Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF.

“It was a pride and honour to coach the Super Eagles. It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfilment.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Sir Amaju Pinnick (the president who signed us), President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary Dayo Enebi, the NFF, all the Staff, and especially all the PLAYERS, with whom leading has been a great pleasure.

“Guys, we are thankful; it has been a privilege to be part of this family. We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you,” Peseiro announced on his X handle.

Recall that Peseiro led the Super Eagles to the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, where Nigeria came second after defeat in the final match against the host team.