Kenneth Omeruo Reveals Why Nigeria Reached 2023 AFCON Final

Nigerian veteran defender, Kenneth Omeruo has hailed Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali for how he was able to cement his place in the team as he revealed why the team reached the 2023 AFCON final.

Recall that Stanley Nwabali wasn’t a starter before the commencement of the 2023 AFCON but was able to win the heart of coach Jose Peseiro.

Throughout the tournament, coach Peseiro used Stanley Nwabali as his first-choice goalkeeper, and shone like a million star in all the games.

The 27-year-old Nwabali who is currently contracted to South African club, Chippa United, recorded four clean sheets in the competition as he led Nigeria to the final.

Unfortunately, the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 in the final and halted the unbeaten run of the Nigerian side.

In an interview with Arise TV, Kenneth Omeruo, who played from the bench during the 2023 AFCON, hailed the performance of the former Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper as he attributed the success of the team at the tournament to the team’s togetherness.

“I am especially proud of Stanley Nwabali, how he was able to come into the team and show his qualities,” Omeruo said.

“The team believes in itself and knows it can perform better. I hoped that we would win gold at the 2023 AFCON, nonetheless, our eyes are on AFCON 2025.”

Note that the Super Eagles will be in action for the first time after the 2023 AFCON on June 3 and 10, 2024 when they are expected to take on South Africa and Benin Republic, respectively, in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.