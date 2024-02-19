Super Eagles Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali Becomes Chieftaincy Title Holder

The traditional ruler of the Mgbede community in Egbema Kingdom, Rivers State, Nzeobi Amida, has conferred a chieftaincy title on Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

The chieftaincy title conferred on Sterling Nwabali is Ugo Egbema, “The Pride of Egbema Kingdom”. This is to celebrate the goalkeeper for his outstanding outing at the just concluded 2023 AFCON.

Recall that during the tournament in Ivory Coast, the 27-year-old Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper recorded four clean sheets in seven games.

During the semi-final game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa, Stanley Nwabali saved two penalty kicks to help the Eagles win the game.

Unfortunately, the former Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper couldn’t help Nigeria beat the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast, in the final on Sunday, February 11.

Since the team arrived in Nigeria, most of the players have been celebrated by different groups and states across the country after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosted them at the presidential villa in Abuja.

During the meeting, the president conferred on the players national awards and also rewarded them with money.

Naija News has reported that Stanley Nwabali was gifted N20 million by the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara to appreciate him for his contribution to the Super Eagles’ run at the 2023 AFCON.