AFCON 2023: Gov Fubara Rewards Nwabali With N20 Million, State Honour

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has rewarded Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, for his performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Naija News reports that the governor who hosted the Super Eagles goalkeeper on Friday announced a N20 million reward for Nwabali and declared that he would receive the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State.

Additionally, the governor gifted N30 million to the Super Eagles’ crew, who were present at the event.

Fubara praised Nwabali, a Rivers-born goalkeeper, for his exceptional performance for the Super Eagles during the recently concluded AFCON tournament.

He noted that Nwabali’s performance, along with that of other patriots, has brought pride to Nigeria.

Fubara said, “I want to join the great and wonderful people of Rivers State to congratulate you, our brother Stanley Nwabali and our wonderful team.

“We are here again in just about four months after you won a local trophy.

“Today, you have brought a national trophy. So, when people say or talk behind us to ask what we are doing, we are achieving those things that are not, maybe, seen physically, but they give joy and fulfilment.

“If we have not encouraged you in a way that motivated you, you won’t be where you are. So, it is part of purposeful governance and administrative efficiency.

“So, I want to thank you and assure you that we will continue to do our best.”