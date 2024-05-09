Nigerians React As Fubara Storms Rivers Assembly Quarters

There were mixed reactions on Thursday (today) after the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, stormed the State House of Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt.

Fubara, accompanied by his security escorts and aides, stormed the assembly complex amid the political crisis rocking the state.

Naija News understands that the governor arrived the assembly complex where the Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers meet, amid tight security.

Addressing journalists upon his arrival, Fubara stated that he was at the complex as the governor of the state.

He, however, took a three-minute walk around the premises before leaving.

Governor Fubara’s visit to the Assembly Complex is coming hours after Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo, representing Bonny Constituency, took oath of office as the factional Speaker of the Assembly following his election by two lawmakers loyal to the state governor.

Earlier, Jumbo expressed willingness to work with Governor Fubara, stating that he has directed the Clerk of the Assembly to communicate the emergence of a new leadership of the assembly to the executive.

Oko-Jumbo declared that the actions carried out by the faction led by Martin Amaewhule are null and void.

Naija News reports that Governor Fubara’s visit to the assembly complex on Thursday has stirred a barrage of reactions on social media as netizens expressed their opinions on the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

See some of the reactions below:

@BDaketima – Seal it off! Chase those Warmongers out from the Quarter’s! We are solidly behind you, my dear Governor Sim Fubara!

@Alhaji_kossi – Not like he drove like Fast & Furious nau.

@GodgiftGentle. Him won go pursue the apc assembly members.

@pieyoursdeluxe. – The state that thrives well off chaos. The order in chaos! Man of Many Letters

@akano_ayomide10 – Fubara should be calming down before he will be impeached and his deputy would be forced to register. All this was done in a matter of few minutes and all he could do about it was to run to the court if he was eventually impeached

Heir to the Igbanke Kingdom

@DuncanEfosa1 – He should chase out all these people who are undermining him and making his administration chaotic. He was elected to govern and anyone who opposes that should be dealt with.

@Tweetbyobinna: He has been too easy on them. That’s why the apc wants to impeach him.

@Realjoe_joe17: Fight go soon burst for that place just like we saw during Wike’s time between his team and Amaechi’s team.

@SodiqTade: Sim Fubara having a walk at the State Assembly Quarters. Do we still have anyone doubting his capacity?

@uchebes83330977: Fubara, ur body go tell u………Keep enjoying the game for now. When u go cry, people wey suppose pity u go leave u run. U are using the power given to u against the person that gave it to u now but when it back fires, don’t start unnecessary explanations.