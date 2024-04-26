Photos; Fubara Commissions New Navy Training Command HQ In Rivers

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has inaugurated the new facility designated as the Navy Training Command Headquarters in Rivers State.

Situated in the Ebubu community within the Eleme Local Government Area of the state, the facility now serves as the headquarters for the training command, which was recently moved from Lagos State in the South-West to its current location in Rivers State in the South-South region of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, was present during the commission.

Ogalla, who confirmed the relocation during a formal visit to the Government House on Thursday, emphasized that the relocation signifies a crucial strategic decision by the Nigerian Navy, highlighting the significance of having the Navy Training Command headquarters in a state abundant in oil resources and river networks like Rivers State.

He further explained that the move is in line with the Navy’s goal to bolster its operational capabilities, especially in areas such as maritime security, combating oil theft, and defence in the Niger Delta region.

See more photos below:

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has proudly asserted that he has consistently made sound decisions ever since assuming office.

Recall that Fubara was sworn in as Rivers State governor on May 29, 2023.

Fubara, who succeeded Nyesom Wike (the incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory), urged Rivers citizens to be careful of being tempted by money to turn Judas.

He reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with individuals who possess good intentions and progressive ideas in order to forge partnerships that will enhance the quality of life and promote sustainable development within the state.

Naija News understands that the governor’s representative, George Nwaeke, conveyed the governor’s message during a meeting with a delegation from the Azuabie-Okujaku communities, who peacefully marched to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the overwhelming support from the people was genuine and heartfelt.

He said: “You are the people that voted him into power, and that is why you have the right also to say that these are the things you need.

“The governor also recognises the contributions of your sons and daughters who have served the State in different ways. Your community is one of the greatest communities in the State because it has produced men who have contributed in no small measure to the growth of Rivers State.

“I want to beg of you, as you go home, let every person here be an ambassador, everybody in your community. Tell them that the Governor means well for his people.

“Tell your people that their governor is still sitting in the place they elected him to sit, and making the right decisions. We know there could be people who may be tempted with money to be Judas. But tell them to shun money. Tell them that what matters at this time is the people, and the Governor is people-centred.”