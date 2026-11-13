How To Check Nigerian Navy Recruitment Shortlist, Exam Date, Others

The Nigerian Navy has announced November 21, 2026, as the date for its 2026 Batch 39 recruitment examination, urging shortlisted applicants to check their names and assigned examination centres ahead of the exercise.

The Navy also warned candidates against arriving late, noting that all shortlisted applicants are expected to be at their designated centres by 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abi Folorunsho, Naija News reports.

According to the statement, the list of successful applicants has been uploaded to the Nigerian Navy recruitment portal for candidates to check their status.

The recruitment exercise is for admission into the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School.

Applicants who took part in the recruitment exercise can follow these steps to check if they have been shortlisted:

1. Visit the official Nigerian Navy recruitment portal

2. Click on the ‘Download Shortlisted Candidates’ option.

3. Download the PDF document containing the names of successful applicants.

4. Open the document and search for your name.

5. Check the portal for your assigned examination centre.

The PDF file is about 24MB, so applicants are advised to ensure they have enough internet data and storage space on their devices before downloading it.

The Navy also urged candidates to confirm their examination centres before the examination day to avoid confusion.

The Navy has listed some documents and materials shortlisted candidates must bring to their assigned centres.

They include:

Printed copy of the completed application form.

Printed copy of the biodata page.

One coloured passport photograph.

One 2B pencil.

One eraser.

Two photocards.

Candidates are advised to make sure they have all the required items, as failure to present them could prevent them from taking part in the examination.

The Nigerian Navy recruitment examination will be an aptitude test.

Candidates are therefore advised to prepare for questions in English Language, Mathematics, General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

They should also pay attention to questions relating to Nigeria, the Nigerian Navy and the military.

The Navy warned applicants against paying individuals who claim they can secure recruitment slots or examination seats for them.

It stressed that candidates should only rely on information published on its official website and verified communication channels.

Applicants whose names are not on the shortlist will not take part in the Batch 39 examination. They may, however, wait for another recruitment exercise or consider other military recruitment opportunities when applications open.

The Navy urged successful candidates to print their documents early, confirm their examination centres and arrive before 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21.