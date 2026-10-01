Nigerian Navy Rescues Two Kidnap Victims, Recovers Stolen Engines In Akwa Ibom

Two kidnapped victims have regained their freedom after the Nigerian Navy rescued them during an operation against sea robbery and kidnapping in Ibeno, Akwa Ibom State.

The naval team also recovered several stolen outboard engines after suspected criminals abandoned their boat while fleeing from pursuing personnel.

The operation was carried out on September 30, 2026, following intelligence reports that suspected sea robbers and kidnappers were targeting fishermen in the area and stealing their boats and outboard engines.

The Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this in a statement, Naija News reports.

He said the Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee Maritime Quick Response Team in Ibeno immediately moved to the area after receiving the report.

According to him, the personnel encountered two boats suspected to be operated by the criminals. However, the occupants abandoned the boats and escaped into nearby creeks when the naval team began pursuing them.

Folorunsho said the suspects later abandoned one of the boats, which contained several stolen outboard engines and the two kidnapped victims.

“The victims were immediately rescued by the naval team and escorted to safety,” he said.

He added that the recovered engines had been secured for verification and further necessary action.

The Navy spokesman said efforts were ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

Folorunsho noted that the operation reflected the Navy’s commitment to protecting lives, securing legitimate maritime activities and preventing criminal activities across the country’s waterways.

He also said the Navy would continue its patrols, search-and-rescue operations and intelligence-led interventions to improve security on Nigeria’s waterways.