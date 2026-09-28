Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2026: See Application Date, Requirements

The Nigerian Navy has announced the commencement of its 2026 recruitment exercise for Batch 39 of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School.

The application portal will open on October 2 and close on October 31, 2026, according to the recruitment guidelines shared by the Navy on its 𝕏 handle on Monday (today), Naija News reports.

The Navy said eligible applicants must complete the application online through its official recruitment portal.

The Navy warned applicants against paying money to individuals claiming to have connections or influence over the recruitment process.

It stressed that registration and all other stages of the exercise are free.

“Online registration and other recruitment processes are free of charge and no payment should be made at any point to anyone throughout the Exercise,” the Navy said.

The recruitment is open to Nigerian citizens by birth who have a National Identification Number (NIN) and meet the required educational, age, physical and medical conditions.

Applicants must also meet the minimum height requirement of 1.69 metres for males and 1.65 metres for females.

They are required to be medically, psychologically and physically fit and must not have any previous criminal conviction.

Nigerian Navy Recruitment Requirements

For applicants using O’Level qualifications, the Navy said candidates must be between 18 and 22 years old as of December 31, 2026.

They must also have at least five credits, including Mathematics and English Language, in not more than two sittings.

The recruitment guideline also contains specific age and qualification requirements for applicants with OND and NCE certificates, tradesmen, candidates in medical-related professions, as well as sportsmen and sportswomen.

After completing the online application, successful applicants are expected to print their acknowledgment form, parent or guardian consent form, Local Government attestation form, and guarantor’s certification form.

The Navy said details of the recruitment examination, including the date and venues, would be communicated to applicants at a later date.

It advised interested Nigerians to visit the official recruitment portal for further details when the application opens on October 2.

The Navy also warned that applicants are allowed to submit only one valid application.

“Only a single valid application is permitted; multiple online applications shall be disqualified,” the guideline stated.

Applicants must also be able to communicate in basic English, as the Navy said inability to do so could lead to disqualification at any stage of the recruitment exercise.