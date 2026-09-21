Nigerian Navy Disowns Viral 2026 Recruitment Notice

The Nigerian Navy has warned job seekers to disregard a recruitment notice circulating on social media, claiming to announce the 2026 Batch 39 recruitment exercise.

The Navy said the notice was not authorized and urged prospective applicants to rely only on information released through its official communication channels.

Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, made this known in a statement on Monday, Naija News reports.

Folorunsho said the circulating notice was “not an authorized publication” and should not be treated as an official recruitment announcement.

He advised prospective applicants and members of the public to be cautious of recruitment information from unauthorized sources.

According to him, details about the Nigerian Navy recruitment, including eligibility requirements, application procedures, timelines and categories, would only be announced through authorized Navy channels.

He identified the official recruitment website as joinnigeriannavy.navy.mil.ng, while navy.mil.ng remains the official website of the Nigerian Navy.

The Navy also warned members of the public against paying money to individuals, agents or unauthorized platforms in connection with the recruitment exercise.

It stressed that the recruitment exercise is free of charge.

“The Nigerian Navy does not authorise third parties to recruit applicants or collect recruitment fees on its behalf,” Folorunsho said.

He assured the public that the Navy remained committed to a transparent and credible recruitment process and would continue to provide timely and accurate information through its official communication channels.