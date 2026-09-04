Gov Eno Commissions 6.4km Road In Akwa Ibom Community

Residents of several communities in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have gained easier access to their homes and businesses following the commissioning of the 6.475-kilometre Amanyam-Mbiaso Road by Governor Umo Eno.

The road was commissioned on Thursday at Amanyam as part of activities marking Akwa Ibom State’s 39th anniversary, Naija News reports.

Speaking at the event, Eno said his administration was more interested in projects that would improve the lives of residents than unnecessary political arguments.

The governor said all development projects being carried out by his administration were designed to improve living conditions across the state.

“Whatever developmental efforts that we are putting in place are tailored towards the overall benefit and improved living conditions of our people. We don’t play politics with the welfare of our citizenry,” he said.

Eno also promised more projects for the area, including the Ikot Ekpene International Market, Compassionate Homes, Primary Health Centres and additional road projects.

He praised the Chairman of Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, Aniefiok Nkom, for carrying out projects aimed at meeting the needs of residents.

The governor also commended other local government chairmen across Akwa Ibom for similar initiatives, saying such projects showed the benefits of local government autonomy.

Giving details of the newly commissioned road, the Commissioner for Works, Eno Ibanga, said the project was a 6.475-kilometre single-carriageway with an eight-metre width.

He added that the road also has 12.95 kilometres of side drains.

Ibanga described the road as an important development corridor which had opened up communities including Amanyam, Ifuho, Ibong, Ikot Udoe and Mbiaso.

He said the project was properly supervised to ensure that it met the required standards and would serve residents for many years.

Nkom, in his remarks, thanked Governor Eno for the projects being executed in Ikot Ekpene, particularly the International Market, hospital project and road infrastructure.

The council chairman said the governor had done a lot for the area and disclosed that four projects were currently lined up for commissioning in Ikot Ekpene.

“You have done so much in and for Ikot Ekpene. Currently, you have four projects to commission in Ikot Ekpene. I want to tell you that we are very happy with you,” Nkom said.