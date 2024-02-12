Kenneth Omeruo Faults Jose Peseiro’s Tactics Against Ivory Coast

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo seems not to be a fan of the national team coach, Jose Peseiro’s tactics during the 2023 AFCON final.

Kenneth Omeruo who didn’t play in the 2023 AFCON final for tactical reasons, said his teammates defended too much in the game, a development that left the Super Eagles too exhausted.

Recall that the Super Eagles who recorded four clean sheets before the 2023 AFCON final, scored the opener in the final against Ivory Coast through the boots of William Troost-Ekong in the 38th minute.

After the goal, instead of pushing for more goals and playing with more confidence, they continued playing their defensive style of football.

This tactic exposed the Super Eagles’ defense and put more pressure on the team as they recorded two goals in the second half.

The two second-half goals earned Ivory Coast a 2-1 win and their third AFCON title as the Super Eagles settled for the silver medal.

In his assessment of the game, Kenneth Omeruo who was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa, faulted the tactics of the national team coach, blaming it for the defeat at the hands of Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11.

“I think we were defending from the start of the game, and it is a long time to play defensive. One mistake and there is a goal”, the 30-year-old Süper Lig club Kasımpaşa defender told reporters in Abidjan.

“Already when you are defending from the start the team is already tired. For me, I feel bad that we did not get the trophy.”