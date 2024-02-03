Kenneth Omeruo Admits Super Eagles Are Being Owned In 2023 AFCON

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Kenneth Omeruo has claimed that their 2023 AFCON bonuses and allowances are not forthcoming as of when due.

However, Kenneth Omeruo who is one of the captains of the Super Eagles and has not been playing regularly at the 2024 AFCON, stressed that he and his teammates are not moved by their unpaid entitlement.

The Kasimpasa defender also defended the Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa who was accused of not protecting the interest of the national team as he debunked reports that some of the players are unhappy with the winger.

“The report is a joke. Musa showed us at lunch and we laughed about it”, Kenneth Omeruo told ESPN.

“We are focused on our game, believing that our money will be paid. This squad is not the one to fight over money, otherwise, you would have heard that we refused to go to training even before the tournament.”

Kenneth Omeruo’s revelation that the Super Eagles are being owed is coming weeks after reports went viral that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved all the funds needed to settle the players during and after the 2023 AFCON.

Omeruo’s claims are also contrary to a statement credited to the Nigerian Football Federation General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, in which he praised the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) for not delaying the payments of Super Eagles’ entitlements.

“The NFF is grateful to the CBN for the way and manner they have continued to expedite action on payment requests that we have sent to them with regards to this competition,” Sanusi told ESPN.

“We have not experienced any delays or complications of processes at the CBN this time, and we give kudos to them for their diligence and great sense of duty.”

Despite the speculation that the Super Eagles are being owned some allowances, the players have been able to push Nigeria to the semi-finals of the 2023 AFCON after defeating Angola in the quarter-finals on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

The Eagles will face either South Africa or Cape Verde in the semi-finals on February 7.